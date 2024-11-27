Nova to acquire Sentronics Metrology for $60M in cash

Nova (NVMI) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sentronics Metrology GmbH, a privately held company headquartered in Mannheim Germany, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $60M. The acquisition is subject to customary closing and regulatory conditions and approvals and is expected to close within the first quarter of 2025. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis within 12 months of closing. Sentronics Metrology GmbH is a global provider of wafer metrology tools for backend semiconductor fabrication. The company develops flexible and modular metrology tools equipped with multiple metrology sensors for a variety of critical dimension applications, including thickness, roughness, and topography.

