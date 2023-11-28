NOV Unveils Enhydra Floating Wind Installation Vessel Concept

NOV Inc. NOV has introduced an innovative Floating Wind Installation Vessel (FWIV) concept, which is designed to meet the unique challenges of the rapidly growing floating offshore wind sector.

Floating wind farms, situated farther offshore in deeper and harsher environments, demand robust installation solutions. NOV's FWIV concept, a key addition to GustoMSC's Enhydra offshore wind support vessel series, is engineered to operate safely and effectively in such challenging conditions. Its modular and integrated design enables the installation and connection of various floater types, mooring systems and dynamic cables.

According to NOV, the development of this FWIV concept is the result of extensive collaborations, encompassing not only the company's marine and construction business unit but also input from offshore wind developers, EPIC contractors and specialist original equipment manufacturers.

The GustoMSC vessel design boasts a flexible deck layout and specific provisions for integrating mission equipment, including electric subsea cranes for lifting and handling, and Remacut cable-lay systems.

The company expressed confidence in the enormous potential of the emerging floating wind market, considering it one of the most significant renewable energy resource opportunities in the coming decade. With vast potential in regions globally, including Europe, Asia and the Americas (especially the U.S. West Coast), NOV's Enhydra FWIV is poised to tap into this market growth.

NOV has expanded the Enhydra FWIV's potential for global construction, allowing shipyards worldwide to participate in its production and broadening the local supply chain by ensuring compliance with regional requirements, including the U.S. Jones Act.

NOV currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Matador Resources Company MTDR, Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII. While Matador Resources and Liberty Energy sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Oceaneering International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. The company’s prime intention is to create more value for shareholders and generate lucrative returns from the capital invested in unconventional plays.

MTDR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 13.89%.

Liberty Energy is a North American provider of hydraulic fracturing services to upstream energy operators. The company’s multi-basin presence offers an attractive upside opportunity compared with most of its peers. Liberty's strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty.

LBRT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 9.88%.

Oceaneering International is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, active at all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Its strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty. OII is well-positioned to supply equipment for deep-water projects.

