NOV to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NOV Inc. NOV is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share and that for revenues is pinned at $2.17 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced NOV’s performance in the December quarter. But first, it is worth taking a look at NOV’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment company missed the consensus mark due to weak performance in its Energy Products and Services and Energy Equipment segments. NOV reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. However, revenues of $2.2 billion were up 1.9% from the consensus mark. NOV’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing once. The negative earnings surprise was 16.09%, on average.

This is depicted in the graph below:

NOV Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NOV Inc. price-eps-surprise | NOV Inc. Quote

NOV Stock’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged, with no upward revisions or downward adjustments over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 39.02% year-over-year decrease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a 5.89% decrease from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of NOV’s Q4 Release

NOV makes money by selling tools and equipment used to drill and produce oil and gas. These include things like drill bits, pipes and machinery for onshore and offshore drilling. NOV highlighted continued challenges in the market during the third quarter of 2025, with global drilling activity softening and tariffs impacting margins. These headwinds are expected to have persisted into the fourth quarter, with the company projecting a 5% to 7% year-over-year decline in consolidated revenues.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, NOV’s revenues for the fourth quarter from the Energy Products and Services segment are expected to decline 6.7% to $970 million. Additionally, the company anticipates that the seasonal slowdown in North American short-cycle oil activity might have further affected performance in the quarter to be reported.

On a positive note, even with short-term challenges, NOV remains committed to delivering strong shareholder returns and expects to meet its goal of returning 50% of excess free cash flow in 2025. Adding to another the bullish outlook, the decrease in NOV’s costs might have improved its to-be-reported bottom line. We expect the company’s cost of goods sold, as well as its selling, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization costs, is likely to have decreased.

What Does Our Model Say About NOV Stock?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NOV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NOV’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%.

NOV’s Zacks Rank: NOV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Plains All American Pipeline PAA has an Earnings ESP of +15.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Plains All American Pipeline is a publicly traded midstream energy company that owns and operates a network of pipelines, storage facilities and terminals, primarily focused on the transportation and storage of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products across North America. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 4.21%.

BP plc BP has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 10.

BP is a global integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and natural gas, as well as renewable energy solutions. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 5.91%.

Antero Resources Corporation AR has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 11.

Antero Resources is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, NGLs and oil resources primarily in the Appalachian Basin. AR’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 3.72%.

