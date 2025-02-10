$NOTV stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTV stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,399,409 of trading volume.

$NOTV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOTV:

$NOTV insiders have traded $NOTV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LANDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 123,529 shares for an estimated $513,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN GREGORY BEATTIE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $142,500

MICHAEL J HARRINGTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $39,822

NIGEL BROWN purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $31,950

JEFFREY ARTHUR KRUPP (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $11,096 .

. JOHN E SAGARTZ (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 2,118 shares for an estimated $9,478

BETH TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,054 shares for an estimated $9,171

$NOTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $NOTV stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

