$NOTV stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTV stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,399,409 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOTV:
$NOTV Insider Trading Activity
$NOTV insiders have traded $NOTV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID LANDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 123,529 shares for an estimated $513,998 and 0 sales.
- JOHN GREGORY BEATTIE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $142,500
- MICHAEL J HARRINGTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $39,822
- NIGEL BROWN purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $31,950
- JEFFREY ARTHUR KRUPP (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $11,096.
- JOHN E SAGARTZ (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 2,118 shares for an estimated $9,478
- BETH TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,054 shares for an estimated $9,171
$NOTV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $NOTV stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 295,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $502,501
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 198,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $337,620
- NKCFO LLC added 115,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $476,099
- THURSTON, SPRINGER, MILLER, HERD & TITAK, INC. added 109,397 shares (+612.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,903
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 109,054 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $185,391
- OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC removed 108,289 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,316
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 83,501 shares (+967.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,951
