Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, PRCT, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 59,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 6,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 5,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.7% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 14,187 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, PRCT options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

