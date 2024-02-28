Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, PRCT, MSTR

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 5,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.7% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 14,187 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
