Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: YELP, PUBM, DV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total of 4,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 426,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.5% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 595,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) saw options trading volume of 2,322 contracts, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 12,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YELP options, PUBM options, or DV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.