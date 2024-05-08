Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: YELP, PUBM, DV

PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) saw options trading volume of 2,322 contracts, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 12,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
