YELP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: YELP, PUBM, DV

May 08, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

May 08, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total of 4,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 426,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.5% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 595,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) saw options trading volume of 2,322 contracts, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 12,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YELP options, PUBM options, or DV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

