Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XPO, PRGO, HZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO), where a total volume of 31,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.1% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 6,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,800 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 44,384 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 166.9% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 20,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) options are showing a volume of 4,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.3% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XPO options, PRGO options, or HZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.