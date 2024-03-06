Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XPO, PRGO, HZO

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 44,384 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 166.9% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 20,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) options are showing a volume of 4,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.3% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XPO options, PRGO options, or HZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
