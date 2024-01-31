Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WNC, ABBV, ZIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC), where a total volume of 2,339 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 233,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of WNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of WNC. Below is a chart showing WNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 24,822 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 7,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 2,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

