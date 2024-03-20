News & Insights

Markets
WD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WD, NTAP, LSXMA

March 20, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), where a total volume of 1,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 123,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 13,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 6,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Siriu (Symbol: LSXMA) options are showing a volume of 7,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WD options, NTAP options, or LSXMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MNTG Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of PXR
 SCL Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WD
NTAP
LSXMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.