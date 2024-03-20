Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WD, NTAP, LSXMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD), where a total volume of 1,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 123,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 13,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 6,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Siriu (Symbol: LSXMA) options are showing a volume of 7,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WD options, NTAP options, or LSXMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.