Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WD, NTAP, LSXMA

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 13,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 6,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Siriu (Symbol: LSXMA) options are showing a volume of 7,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WD options, NTAP options, or LSXMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MNTG Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of PXR
SCL Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.