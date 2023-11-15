Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WBA, LNTH, MAXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 58,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) options are showing a volume of 4,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (Symbol: MAXN) saw options trading volume of 8,643 contracts, representing approximately 864,300 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,300 underlying shares of MAXN. Below is a chart showing MAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
