Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, LIVN, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 20,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 2,732 contracts, representing approximately 273,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 10,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,100 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
