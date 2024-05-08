News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TFC, ACN, APLS

May 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), where a total volume of 62,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 24,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 20,655 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 12,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

