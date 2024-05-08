Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TFC, ACN, APLS

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 20,655 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,000 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) options are showing a volume of 12,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
