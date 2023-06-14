Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TEX, UNP, MTTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), where a total volume of 3,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of TEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of TEX. Below is a chart showing TEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,376 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 17,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEX options, UNP options, or MTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
