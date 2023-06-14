Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SYK, AMD, DOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK), where a total of 7,396 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 739,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,900 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 477,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 55,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 28,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

