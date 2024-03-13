Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, FDS, FNF

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 1,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) options are showing a volume of 8,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, FDS options, or FNF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Dividend Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TPBA
BSGM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.