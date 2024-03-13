Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, FDS, FNF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 5,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 546,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 1,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) options are showing a volume of 8,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

