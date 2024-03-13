News & Insights

Markets
STNG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: STNG, FDS, FNF

March 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 5,463 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 546,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 1,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF) options are showing a volume of 8,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, FDS options, or FNF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Dividend Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TPBA
 BSGM market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STNG
FDS
FNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.