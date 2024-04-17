Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, UHS, AMRK

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) saw options trading volume of 3,405 contracts, representing approximately 340,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 3,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, UHS options, or AMRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
