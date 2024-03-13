Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SIGA, PKG, ENPH

Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) saw options trading volume of 5,424 contracts, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares or approximately 83% of PKG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,200 underlying shares of PKG. Below is a chart showing PKG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 30,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
