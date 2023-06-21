Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBGI, AMD, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total of 9,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 913,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.2% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 860,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 836,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 33,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 13,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, AMD options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

