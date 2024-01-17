Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, FIZZ, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 33,314 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) options are showing a volume of 903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 90,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 207,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 47,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
