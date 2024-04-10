Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PSMT, MSTR, AMBA

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 31,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3800 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PSMT options, MSTR options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding IMUC
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LAAC
TNGO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.