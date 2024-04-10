News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PSMT, MSTR, AMBA

April 10, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT), where a total volume of 1,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 139,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.7% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,100 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 31,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3800 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

