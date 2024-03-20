Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PSFE, GNRC, OLLI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE), where a total volume of 2,479 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 247,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 3,657 contracts, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

