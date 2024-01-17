News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLUG, ZTS, LFST

January 17, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total of 148,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) options are showing a volume of 7,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And LifeStance Health Group Inc (Symbol: LFST) saw options trading volume of 4,415 contracts, representing approximately 441,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of LFST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of LFST. Below is a chart showing LFST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

