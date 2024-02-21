Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLAB, LZ, MTTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB), where a total volume of 2,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) saw options trading volume of 4,294 contracts, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) saw options trading volume of 9,007 contracts, representing approximately 900,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLAB options, LZ options, or MTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SPRT market cap history
FCAP Historical Stock Prices
NWLI Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.