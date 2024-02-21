Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLAB, LZ, MTTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB), where a total volume of 2,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) saw options trading volume of 4,294 contracts, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) saw options trading volume of 9,007 contracts, representing approximately 900,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

