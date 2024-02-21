News & Insights

Markets
PLAB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PLAB, LZ, MTTR

February 21, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB), where a total volume of 2,885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) saw options trading volume of 4,294 contracts, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) saw options trading volume of 9,007 contracts, representing approximately 900,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLAB options, LZ options, or MTTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPRT market cap history
 FCAP Historical Stock Prices
 NWLI Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLAB
LZ
MTTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.