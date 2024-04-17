Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, WYNN, CABA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 68,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 15,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 12,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cabaletta Bio Inc (Symbol: CABA) options are showing a volume of 7,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 756,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of CABA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of CABA. Below is a chart showing CABA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

