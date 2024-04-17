Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, WYNN, CABA

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 12,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cabaletta Bio Inc (Symbol: CABA) options are showing a volume of 7,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 756,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of CABA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,800 underlying shares of CABA. Below is a chart showing CABA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
