News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, META, RPD

May 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 802,349 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 171.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 51,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 311,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 28,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 8,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 898,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.5% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, META options, or RPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OCLR
 PCN Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
META
RPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.