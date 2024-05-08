Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, META, RPD

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 311,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $475 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 28,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 8,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 898,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144.5% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,900 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
