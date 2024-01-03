Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NTAP, DYN, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 17,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.2% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DYN) options are showing a volume of 5,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of DYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares of DYN. Below is a chart showing DYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTAP options, DYN options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IRMD Options Chain
PEGA Dividend History
ALC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.