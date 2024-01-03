Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NTAP, DYN, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 17,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.2% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DYN) options are showing a volume of 5,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 578,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.7% of DYN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,700 underlying shares of DYN. Below is a chart showing DYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

