NKE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, PSMT, TOL

January 10, 2024 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 68,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 1,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 9,140 contracts, representing approximately 914,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

