Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, PSMT, TOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 68,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 1,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 9,140 contracts, representing approximately 914,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, PSMT options, or TOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: XEL MACD
TWLO Insider Buying
Funds Holding SPLX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.