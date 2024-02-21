News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, MSFT, BA

February 21, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 50,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 163,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 13,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 56,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

