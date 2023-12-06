Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, WFC, KMB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 204,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 18,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 102,517 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 37,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 11,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

