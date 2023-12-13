Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, DOMO, CMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 293,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 22,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 5,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 19,999 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, DOMO options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.