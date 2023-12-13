News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, DOMO, CMA

December 13, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 293,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 22,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 5,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.7% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 19,999 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, DOMO options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mergers and Acquisitions
 Institutional Holders of PBCP
 VOXX Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
DOMO
CMA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.