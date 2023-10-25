Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MITK, DECK, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK), where a total of 2,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 25,842 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

