Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MITK, DECK, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mitek Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MITK), where a total of 2,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of MITK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of MITK. Below is a chart showing MITK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 25,842 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MITK options, DECK options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stock List
Funds Holding ESEB
FTDS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.