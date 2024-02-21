News & Insights

META

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: META, NSC, GRMN

February 21, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 218,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 11,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 14,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 5,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

