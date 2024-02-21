News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, FSS, TBI

February 21, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 41,264 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 10,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) saw options trading volume of 1,462 contracts, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of FSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of FSS. Below is a chart showing FSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And TrueBlue Inc (Symbol: TBI) options are showing a volume of 880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of TBI. Below is a chart showing TBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

