Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IRON, IIPR, ABM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON), where a total volume of 1,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 165,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) options are showing a volume of 2,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 379,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRON options, IIPR options, or ABM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

