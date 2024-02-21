Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IMXI, CWH, VTYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Money Express Inc (Symbol: IMXI), where a total volume of 1,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.5% of IMXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of IMXI. Below is a chart showing IMXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 6,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,800 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ventyx Biosciences Inc (Symbol: VTYX) options are showing a volume of 14,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of VTYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of VTYX. Below is a chart showing VTYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

