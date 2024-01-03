Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: IGT, CMRE, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 9,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 915,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 857,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 4,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,600 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 99,105 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 914,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

