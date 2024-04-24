News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HES, FSLY, TTD

April 24, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 22,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 30,287 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 26,188 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HES options, FSLY options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

