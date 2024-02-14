Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: H, QDEL, ABM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), where a total of 12,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 181% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month of 690,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 7,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.6% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 6,182 contracts, representing approximately 618,200 underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for H options, QDEL options, or ABM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LKM Videos
JAG shares outstanding history
Funds Holding MCRB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.