Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: H, QDEL, ABM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), where a total of 12,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 181% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month of 690,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

QuidelOrtho Corp (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 7,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.6% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) saw options trading volume of 6,182 contracts, representing approximately 618,200 underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for H options, QDEL options, or ABM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.