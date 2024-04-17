Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, AMR, ALK

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,500 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 10,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, AMR options, or ALK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
