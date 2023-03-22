Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GME, LIND, DD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 618,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1631.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 37,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (Symbol: LIND) options are showing a volume of 7,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 205.4% of LIND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,600 underlying shares of LIND. Below is a chart showing LIND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 40,630 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 109.3% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 27,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

