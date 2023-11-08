Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, MOS, PAYO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 26,375 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 14,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) options are showing a volume of 8,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,100 underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
