Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, BKNG, TGNA

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3650 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3650 strike highlighted in orange:
And TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) saw options trading volume of 20,944 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
