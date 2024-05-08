News & Insights

Markets
GILD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, BKNG, TGNA

May 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 106,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 34,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3650 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) saw options trading volume of 20,944 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, BKNG options, or TGNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGAM
 AES RSI
 Institutional Holders of AKU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD
BKNG
TGNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.