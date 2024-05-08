Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, BKNG, TGNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 106,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 34,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3650 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3650 strike highlighted in orange:

And TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) saw options trading volume of 20,944 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131.3% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

