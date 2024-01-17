News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GES, AMD, MSGS

January 17, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 18,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 205.4% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 907,399 contracts, representing approximately 90.7 million underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 129,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 1,485 contracts, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GES options, AMD options, or MSGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
