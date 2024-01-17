Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GES, AMD, MSGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 18,063 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 205.4% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 879,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 907,399 contracts, representing approximately 90.7 million underlying shares or approximately 149.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 129,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 1,485 contracts, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
