Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FTNT, DICE, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total volume of 27,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,500 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) options are showing a volume of 1,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of DICE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of DICE. Below is a chart showing DICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 64,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,800 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

