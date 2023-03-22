Markets
FRPT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FRPT, PZZA, STZ

March 22, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 5,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 590,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,111 contracts, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares or approximately 48% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,084 contracts, representing approximately 508,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

