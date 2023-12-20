News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FND, FLNC, MTZ

December 20, 2023 — 03:40 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 8,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 852,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC) options are showing a volume of 17,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 6,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 638,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

