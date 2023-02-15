Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, WYNN, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 154,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 206.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 19,548 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 93,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,900 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

