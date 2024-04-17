Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DKNG, BSY, FLR

Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) saw options trading volume of 7,785 contracts, representing approximately 778,500 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of BSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares of BSY. Below is a chart showing BSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 8,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 895,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,800 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
