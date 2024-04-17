News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DKNG, BSY, FLR

April 17, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 82,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) saw options trading volume of 7,785 contracts, representing approximately 778,500 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of BSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares of BSY. Below is a chart showing BSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 8,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 895,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,800 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

