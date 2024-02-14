Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVRX, NOC, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVRx Inc (Symbol: CVRX), where a total of 1,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of CVRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 179,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CVRX. Below is a chart showing CVRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 7,312 contracts, representing approximately 731,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 3,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVRX options, NOC options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
