Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, PYPL, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 154,391 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 185,174 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 113.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 28,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 12,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.7% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
